Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$21.16 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$15.50 and a 52 week high of C$53.90.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

