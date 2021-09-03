Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$21.16 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$15.50 and a 52 week high of C$53.90.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
