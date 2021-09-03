Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) was down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.40 and last traded at $46.55. Approximately 4,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Get Bally's alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.