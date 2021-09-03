Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 16,176 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 95.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after buying an additional 1,125,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 50.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 10.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,342,000 after purchasing an additional 373,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

OTEX opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

