Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.21 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,848,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.