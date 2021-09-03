Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE ICE opened at $120.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

