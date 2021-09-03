Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,816 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $162.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average of $156.50. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

