Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

BAND stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.67. 173,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.77.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,572 shares of company stock worth $203,543. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

