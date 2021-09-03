BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 271.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 610,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 487,723 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NYSE BKU opened at $41.58 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

