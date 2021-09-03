Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on Banxa (CVE:BNXA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Banxa from C$13.30 to C$11.76 and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CVE:BNXA opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. Banxa has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.30.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

