Bao Finance (BAO) Trading Up 19.5% This Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $32.08 million and approximately $492,633.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00132457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00162523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.84 or 0.07906573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.10 or 1.00429748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00814321 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

