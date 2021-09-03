Barclays Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $320.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $272.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $1,796,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $431,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

