Barclays Increases Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target to €71.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price upped by Barclays from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Covestro has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

