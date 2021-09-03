Barclays Initiates Coverage on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

