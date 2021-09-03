Barclays Initiates Coverage on DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

DTM opened at $46.55 on Friday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

