Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

