Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 31,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $513.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.