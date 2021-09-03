Barrett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.30.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

