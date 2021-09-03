Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ remained flat at $$174.93 on Friday. 126,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

