Barrett Asset Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day moving average is $250.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

