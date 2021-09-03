Barrett Asset Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,543. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.12.

