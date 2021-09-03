Barrett Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after buying an additional 450,158 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

