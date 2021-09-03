Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.