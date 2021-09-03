Bbva USA Buys New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $273.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

