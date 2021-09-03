Bbva USA Buys New Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 193.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 21.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after acquiring an additional 142,589 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.