Bbva USA Invests $1.01 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.