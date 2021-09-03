Bbva USA Invests $852,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

