Bbva USA Takes $966,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.04.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

