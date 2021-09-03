BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,759. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.