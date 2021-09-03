BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys 869 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 48.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

ABC traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,822. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

