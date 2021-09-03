BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.60. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.