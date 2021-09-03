Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $257.51. 27,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.60 and its 200 day moving average is $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

