Belt Finance Price Reaches $13.75 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $13.75 or 0.00027632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $82.27 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00066563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00155213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.19 or 0.07850205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,703.56 or 0.99914077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.00811283 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,984,855 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

