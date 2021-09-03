Benchmark Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $164.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average of $137.47. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

