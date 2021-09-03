Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.00. 76,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

