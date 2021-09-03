Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 1,865 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $109.64.

