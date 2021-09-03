Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,110. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

