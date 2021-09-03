Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after acquiring an additional 940,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,790. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

