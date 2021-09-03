Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in RH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $679.87. 22,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $689.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12-month low of $292.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

