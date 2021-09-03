Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.19 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 104.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 171,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $395.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

