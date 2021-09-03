Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

888 has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

LON:888 opened at GBX 407 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 381.95. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

