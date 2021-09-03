Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,542,237 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542,237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $160,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 657,375 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,314,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,924.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 45,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,480. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

