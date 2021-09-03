Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $13.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,879.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,723. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,658.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,379.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

