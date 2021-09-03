Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Workday worth $94,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.02. 24,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,326. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,507.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.71 and a 200-day moving average of $243.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,009 shares of company stock worth $105,217,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.91.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

