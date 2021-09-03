Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $121,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

