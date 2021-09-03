BetterBetting Price Up 43,024.5% This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00787777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.