BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 236,586 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,493. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

