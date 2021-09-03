BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 4,755 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

