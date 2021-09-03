BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

