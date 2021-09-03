BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 30,664 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,664 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

