BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 507 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booking were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $235,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking stock opened at $2,300.46 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,193.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.